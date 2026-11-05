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Outdated and Dangerous: 3 Retirement Rules That Could Drain Your Savings
By Riley Adams, CPAKyle WoodleyHannah Kowalczyk-Harper,4 days ago
If you’re reading this because you think you’re following some antiquated retirement advice … well, you very well might be. We’re not throwing shade at anyone. Often, people give advice based on what worked for them—which makes it great advice for them, just not necessarily great advice for you. As it pertains to retirement, inflation, the housing market, other aspects of the economy, and a few decades of change have changed the landscape from when, say, your parents started planning for retirement.