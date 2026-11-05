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Long-Awaited Salve Regina Student Dormitory Complete
By Newport This Week Staff,5 days ago
It took nearly a decade, more than 200 Salve Regina University students moved in to the school’s new Shepard Avenue dormitory this fall. “We’re grateful to our community for their patience during construction, to the city of Newport and to the amazing teams who worked so hard to meet the high bar we set for this residence hall,” said Dr. Kelli J. Armstrong, Salve Regina president. “Bringing more students onto campus will make our campus community even more vibrant and lively.”
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