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AC Milan player ratings vs Ferencvaros: Ruben Amorim's side frustrated as Goncalo Ramos fails to fire
By Mohamed Saeed,7 days ago
AC Milan’s Europa League campaign took a significant hit as they fell to a clinical Ferencvaros side at San Siro. The match remained deadlocked at the interval, but the Italian side failed to capitalise on their statistical superiority, eventually finishing with 15 total shots but only two testing the opposition goalkeeper.