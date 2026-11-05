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Rantoul Mayor provides statement on Village Administrator’s dismissal
4 days ago
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) -- The Village President of Rantoul is speaking out about his decision to relieve the village administrator of his duties. WCIA reported earlier this week that Scott Eisenhauer said he was dismissed "without reason or explanation given." Two days after the story broke, Village President Samuel Hall released a statement to address the dismissal.