undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Barons Fall to Wolverines on the Road
4 days ago
Anthony Venditti, Aidan Mahony, Andrew Goduti, George Phillips, Noah Haggerty, Emilio Calderon, Seth Lange, Colm Corcoran, Dylan Cabrera, & Goalkeeper - Aiden Miller. The Barons traveled to Grove City, Pa to face the Grove City College Wolverines in the PAC semifinals. The #4 seed Barons tied the #1 seed Wolverines in the regular season at home. In that game, the Wolverines took a late 2-0 lead and celebrated the impending victory a little too soon allowing the Barons to come back and score two quick goals to draw the game.