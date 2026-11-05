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A Fifth Circuit pixel tracking ruling and what counts as individually identifiable health information
3 days ago
The Fifth Circuit revived a Meta Pixel class action against Eyemart, finding IIHI covers far more than prescription data. Here's why it matters. Stop and consider: When was the last time you read the definition of individually identifiable health information (IIHI) as defined under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA)? Protected health information (PHI) is a subset of IIHI. As part of my practice, I review and think about the definition regularly.