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Polar Bears Set For NESCAC Field Hockey Semifinal Saturday
5 days ago
BRUNSWICK, Maine – The third-seeded Bowdoin College field hockey team will look to continue its postseason run this weekend as the Polar Bears travel to Tufts University for the semifinal round of the NESCAC Championship. Bowdoin (13-3) will face second-seeded Middlebury (14-2) on Saturday, November 7, at 1:30 p.m. at Ounjian Field in Medford, Massachusetts. In Saturday's other semifinal, top-seeded Tufts (16-0) will face fourth-seeded Williams (11-5) at 11 a.m. The semifinal winners will meet for the NESCAC Championship on Sunday, November 8, at noon, with the conference's automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Tournament at stake. Bowdoin is seeking its ninth NESCAC title and first since 2015.