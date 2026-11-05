undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Rush Just Announced a Residency at Sphere Las Vegas. Here’s How to Get the Best Tickets
By Nick Stockton,6 days ago
Rush has just announced a residency at Las Vegas’ Sphere at the Venetian. The run, dubbed “Elevate From the Norm,” is slated for May 21, 23, 26, 28, & 30, 2027. The announcement comes as the seminal prog-rock band’s “Fifty Something” reunion tour has been well underway. The current lineup of Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Anika Nilles, and Loren Gold will perform 2112 and Moving Pictures in their entireties along with other favorites from the band’s extensive catalog.