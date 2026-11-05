undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Greenwood Police Hunt Woman Accused of Stealing More Than $2,000 in Ulta Merchandise
By Winnie Alease,5 days ago
Greenwood police are asking the public for help identifying a woman accused of repeatedly shoplifting from a local Ulta store, with the stolen merchandise now totaling more than $2,000. Investigators posted her picture on Facebook in hopes that someone recognizes her, and they're urging anyone with information to come forward.
8