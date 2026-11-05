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Rowdy Ranchers paint the town red, white and blue!
By Riley Dahl,6 days ago
Anyone who has traveled through Flasher has likely noticed a set of hay bales along the south side of the highway, across from Fitterers Gas & Oil. Each year, the Morton County Rowdy Ranchers 4-H Club gathers at its September meeting to plan its next hay bale design. The group chooses a theme to honor, celebrate or dedicate its work to an event, occasion or even a person.
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