undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Mariners Starter Floated as Surprise Offseason Trade Candidate
By Henry DiGennaro,6 days ago
The Seattle Mariners have already made one noteworthy decision concerning pitcher Bryce Miller this offseason, but another could be on the horizon. Seattle declined Miller’s $6.075 million club option for 2027 on October 29, sending the right-hander back through salary arbitration. While the move didn’t jeopardize the team’s control over Miller, his name has now surfaced in speculation about a potential offseason trade.