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Football Opens CBB Series at Bates Saturday
5 days ago
BRUNSWICK, Maine – The Bowdoin College football team will open its annual CBB rivalry series on Saturday afternoon when the Polar Bears travel to Lewiston to face Bates College at Garcelon Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Both teams enter the contest at 0-7, with Bowdoin looking to extend its three-game winning streak against the Bobcats in the 128th meeting between the longtime Maine rivals.