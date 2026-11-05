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Democrat Jon Rosenthal joins Texas' oil regulator with a plan to double its budget
6 days ago
As a "drill, baby, drill Democrat," newly elected Texas Railroad Commissioner Jon Rosenthal said he isn't coming for anyone's oil rig. In fact, the sitting state representative and oilfield engineer from Houston said during a recent interview that he wants to encourage more energy production of all kinds as he prepares to serve as one of three powerful regulators of the state's prolific oil and gas industry.