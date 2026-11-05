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'Extinction-level event': How Republicans eyeing 2028 are taking midterm losses
6 days ago
Following Republicans' poor midterm election performance -- which not only saw Democrats win back the House and the Senate, but also win Senate races in deep-red states -- several Republicans considering a 2028 presidential run have offered their evaluations of the party's performance in the midterm elections with all of them saying the GOP needs to find a way to move forward.