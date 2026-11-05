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Security guard fatally shot gunman after woman killed at Citibank campus, deputies say
6 days ago
An armed Citibank security guard fatally shot a gunman who killed a woman at the company's Sabal Center campus near Brandon on Wednesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Four other people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities had not clarified whether those injuries resulted from gunfire, a vehicle...