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Buncombe County man faces 5-7 years in prison for armed robbery at car wash: DA
By WLOS Staff,6 days ago
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A 24-year-old man from Buncombe County will spend up to seven years in prison after an armed robbery at a local car wash, officials said. In a press release Thursday, the Buncombe County District Attorney's Office said 24-year-old Zamar Vaequan Scott pleaded guilty to the following felony charges: robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon during the commission of a felony.