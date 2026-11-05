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Bookwaves/Artwaves – November 5, 2026: Isaac Butler & Dan Kois: The Triumph of “Angels in America”
6 days ago
Bookwaves/Artwaves is produced and hosted by Richard Wolinsky. Isaac Butler and Dan Kois: The World Only Spins Forward: Angels in America. Isaac Butler and Dan Kois, authors of “The World Only Spins Forward: The Ascent of Angels in America,” in conversation with Richard Wolinsky, recorded May 7, 2018. The book is an oral history of the play by Tony Kushner, looking at not only its history, but how Angels in America fits into the fabric of the American saga and theatrical history. A local Bay Area production “Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches”: by Tony Kusher, directed by John Fisher, runs at Theatre Rhino in San Francisco, November 5 -29, 2026.