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After Kirby Mansion demolition, Houstonians call for stronger safeguards for historic structures
By Shekinah Abolo,6 days ago
Nearly a dozen city residents spoke at city hall this week, alleging that the demolition began without proper permitting. During Wednesday's city council meeting, nearly a dozen Houstonians called for stronger safeguards to protect the city's historical structures after the demolition of the beloved Kirby Mansion, which they said began without proper permitting.