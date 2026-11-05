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Suspect captured in cornfield hours after fleeing from police following I-78 crash
6 days ago
UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A suspect surrendered after fleeing on foot following a crash that occurred on the ramp to I-78 West Thursday, Upper Saucon police say. According to police, at approximately 11:50 a.m., officers from the Upper Saucon Township Police Department assisted the Pennsylvania State Police with a crash on the ramp from Route 309 North onto Interstate 78 West.
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