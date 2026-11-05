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Dish & Tell: Blue Collar Bagels
By Debbie McFadden,4 days ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Quad Cities Live continues its exciting, regular feature called “Dish & Tell” brought to you by Performance Food Services. Throughout the series, Jon Vance, Performance Foodservice Corporate Chef and Culinary Consultant, will guide viewers through some of the Quad Cities’ most delicious eating establishments while highlighting the special menu offerings offered at each stop.