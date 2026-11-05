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Experience the Best of Oaxaca Food, Wine, Beer & Spirits
5 days ago
Where can you find Mexican culture, cuisine, craft beers, artisanal crafts, small-batch mezcals, and boutique wines in one place? It’s all converging at the 3rd annual Oaxaca Food, Wine, Craft Beer & Spirits Festival, happening February 24-28, 2027. With seven curated events spanning five days, Oaxaca will welcome food, wine, beer, and spirits lovers for a one-of-a-kind, immersive experience.