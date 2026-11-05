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New medical cannabis dispensary opens in Northern Kentucky, bringing total to 47 statewide
By WKRC,6 days ago
MAYSVILLE, Ky. (WKRC) - Patients in Northern Kentucky now have another place to access medical cannabis. The Speakeasy Dispensary in Maysville held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday to mark its opening. Kentucky now has 47 medical cannabis businesses open statewide, including 27 dispensaries spread across all of the state’s dispensary...
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