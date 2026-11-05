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Argentina won’t use Lionel Messi’s No.10 jersey in the next window: Can they retire it for official competitions?
By Gianni Taina,6 days ago
Argentina is preparing for a different kind of international window. Lionel Messi has stepped away from the national team after a farewell match against Benin, and with him goes the player who carried the most iconic number in Albiceleste history for two decades. The question now is what happens to the shirt he leaves behind, and whether it can be put away for good.