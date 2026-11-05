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2027 IDP Rookie Big Board | Jon Glosser’s Top 25 Dynasty Defensive Prospects
By Jon Glosser,6 days ago
This entry is part 24 of 24 in the series Dynasty Rookie Big Board | Nerds' Writing Staff. Welcome back, IDP Nerds! It’s time for the first edition of my 2027 Dynasty IDP Rookie Big Board. We’re still early in the process, but it’s never too soon to start looking ahead at the next group of defensive prospects who could make an impact on our dynasty rosters.