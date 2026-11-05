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$13,700 approved by Searcy A&P Commission to get wayfinding plan laid out for Little Red Greenway
By Greg Geary ggeary@whitecountycitizen.com,6 days ago
Developing a wayfinding master plan for expanding Searcy’s trail system received funding from the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission last week. The A&P Commission approved $13,700 for a citywide wayfinding sign plan after Searcy Planning and Development Director Richard Stafford made the request to the commissioners Oct. 27 at City Hall.