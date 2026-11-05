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Former Employee Accused of Stealing $60K in Business Checks
By Zainuddin Harinder,6 days ago
HATBORO, PA — A former Hatboro business employee accused of stealing and cashing more than $60,000 in company checks faces felony theft and forgery charges after his arrest Oct. 30, 2026, according to the Hatboro Police Department. Elmer Alexander Maquin-Tzul, 30, was arraigned with bail set at $25,000, requiring 10% to be posted, and was released after posting bail the same day.