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Denver’s roster not built to withstand a down year from Nikola Jokic
By Get More Sports,3 days ago
For most of the past decade, the Denver Nuggets have built title hopes around Nikola Jokic, adding pieces such as Jamal Murray’s emergence, the 2021 trade for Aaron Gordon and the rise of Christian Braun and Bruce Brown during the 2023 championship run. Since that title, a capped-out roster has slowly lost talent and failed to reach the conference finals in each of the past three seasons.