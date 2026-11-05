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Philly bike protest targeting 'Zionist establishments' draws rebuke from city and state leaders
By Michael Tanenbaum,6 days ago
A cycling group's plan to ride bikes around Rittenhouse Square on Sunday to protest "Zionist business owners" has drawn criticism from city and state leaders who say the event targets the Jewish community in Philadelphia. The boycott is being organized by Philly Bike On Your Left, an "Anti-fascist, Anti-Zionist" cycling...
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