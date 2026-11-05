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Google Photos may soon let you clean up years of storage clutter with a single prompt
By Robby Payne,4 days ago
START FREE TRIAL (MONTHLY)START FREE TRIAL (ANNUAL) If you have used Google Photos for any length of time, you know the dreaded feeling of seeing that storage warning bar slowly creep into the red. Between shooting thousands of family photos, snapping quick pictures of serial numbers, saving parking receipts, and hoarding accidental screenshots, our photo libraries can quickly turn into chaotic digital attics.