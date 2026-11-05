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Oregon’s corrections ombuds lags behind other states despite problems facing its prison system
By Jake Thomas,5 days ago
On paper, Oregon’s Office of Corrections Ombudsman looks like the most powerful position in state government you’ve never heard of. State law gives the ombuds broad authority to investigate the prison system for corruption or prisoner abuse, including subpoenaing records and compelling staff to give sworn testimony. The ombuds can make prison officials explain their decisions. If the ombuds thinks state law is hurting prisoners, they’re required to bring those concerns to lawmakers.