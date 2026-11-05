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Analysis-Democrats swept the midterms. Millions watched on livestreams with their favorite influencers
By Jaspreet Singh, Harshita Mary VargheseAditya Soni,6 days ago
Nov 5 (Reuters) - The Democratic midterm sweep cemented a new front in the battle for media audiences: livestreaming, where left-leaning creators such as Hasan Piker are attracting viewers large enough to challenge established news outlets for attention. Television networks have long dominated live election coverage, but as audiences increasingly...