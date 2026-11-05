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Bret Baier explains what he meant by ‘spin’ after Fox News awkward clip goes viral
By Tom Chapman,4 days ago
Fox News and journalist Bret Baier have spoken out to clarify what the latter meant in a now-infamous clip where he was accused of trying to 'spin' the Republican Party's midterm loss into a positive. The network provided comprehensive election night coverage, while the world watched in real time as the Grand Old Party lost control of the House of Representatives and the Senate.