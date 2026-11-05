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Montgomery Co. Executive-elect Jawando taps former White House press secretary for transition team
By Ginny Bixby, The Banner Montgomery,6 days ago
Former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will serve on Will Jawando’s transition steering committee, he announced Wednesday. “We worked together in the trenches, two doors down from each other in the Obama White House,” Jawando, the county executive-elect, said at a press conference in Rockville on Wednesday. “We’re really happy to have her expertise.”
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