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Winter’s Nail Trends Are All About Doing The Most
7 days ago
While I personally always had my doubts about the death of nail art, I must admit: For awhile, things seemed a little touch-and-go. Over the last several months, everywhere I looked — red carpets, social feeds, the fingertips of well-appointed friends and colleagues — the manicures seemed to be getting shorter and more neutral. That was to be expected; after all, trends come and go by definition. But that never stopped my yearning for the return of bold finishes and dazzling accents — especially for the dreary cold months. And it’s looking like my wishes might come true: the manicures of winter 2027 will be heavy on the glitz, according to top nail artists.