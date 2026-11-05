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The Atlantic’s Most Important Fish Is Running Out of Time
By Ray Jarvis,5 days ago
Growing up as an avid young angler along the shores of Buzzards Bay, I watched the water boil. During those childhood summers, Atlantic menhaden, or “pogies” as many New Englanders call them, choked our harbors in seemingly endless schools. Watching the surface erupt, I wasn’t just catching the striped bass and bluefish trailing them; I was learning my first lesson in marine ecology: a healthy ocean starts with a healthy food web.