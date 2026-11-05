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Scott Van Pelt goes off on CFP committee for Alabama-Tennessee ranking discrepancy
By Terry Lambert,6 days ago
He was just as confused as the rest of us. Scott Van Pelt was all of us watching the College Football Playoff rankings reveal on Tuesday night. Alabama — the same Alabama that Tennessee beat by 16 points just two weeks before — was ranked 5th in the initial rankings. Tennessee, with the same record as Alabama, checked in a full EIGHT spots lower than the Crimson Tide.