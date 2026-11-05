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More than 30,000 Kentuckians approved for medical cannabis cards
By WNKY Staff,6 days ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Over 30,000 Kentuckians have been approved for medical cannabis cards, according to Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman during Thursday’s Team Kentucky update. According to the governor’s office, Coleman additionally announced that yesterday, Speakeasy Dispensary celebrated a ribbon cutting in Maysville. These are the latest updates surrounding medical cannabis in Kentucky, with officials stating Kentucky now has 47 medical cannabis businesses up and running.
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