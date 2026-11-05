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Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra Review: Do you need 128 GB of VRAM for local AI?
By Mike Wilhelm,5 days ago
Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Ultra packs 128 GB of unified memory into a $5,900 laptop. We put local AI to work to see whether video editors actually need it. The Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra is an unusual computer. Our review unit has a 20-core NVIDIA processor, a GPU with 6,144 CUDA cores and 128 GB of unified memory. At $5,900, it costs far more than the laptops most people use for video editing.