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Jordan Alexandre ’28 makes the most of his time at Clark, and inspires peers to do the same
By Rukhshona Marufova ’29,3 days ago
‘Student leader’ can have a very broad definition. Some Clarkies just seem to be everywhere. You spot them eating breakfast at the dining hall and then pass by them while they’re working an on-campus job before classes. Later that day, they could be leading a meeting as president of a campus club. Somewhere in between all of that, they fit in homework, socializing, and exercise.
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