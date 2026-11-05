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Anti-Data Center Sentiment Rides Blue Wave, Threatening AI Boom
By Alex Woodie,6 days ago
The election this week dealt a major victory for the Democratic party and a crushing blow to Republicans and President Trump. It also called into question the longevity of the current AI boom, as Americans across the country voted resoundingly to kill or slow data center projects near them. The souring sentiment punished tech stocks today, leading to a 4% to 5% dip in the overall stock market, eliminating about $2 trillion in market capitalization built by the AI boom.