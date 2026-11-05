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Personal Finance class visits Federal Reserve Bank of Boston
By ClarkU News Staff,5 days ago
Students in School of Business Professor Fei Fang’s Personal Finance class took a field trip on Wednesday, Nov. 4, to visit the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. In Personal Finance, students learn foundational principles with practical, real-world applications to help them make informed financial decisions and develop sustainable financial habits. The course covers the time value of money, saving, credit, loans, investing fundamentals, job offer evaluation, long-term financial planning, and using AI-based tools to support personal financial decision-making.