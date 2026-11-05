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American Psychological Association CEO Arthur C. Evans Jr. weighs how artificial intelligence will impact youth mental health
By Melissa Hanson,3 days ago
When social media was new and on the rise, scientists studied how it impacted teens. Among the many effects researchers noted was that young people were so engaged with the technology that it disturbed their sleep. Today, similar questions exist around how artificial intelligence will impact youth. On this epsiode...