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The 10 Best Comic Book Movies of the Last 10 Years
By Matt Singer,6 days ago
Hollywood makes so many comic-book movies. Marvel, DC, Dark Horse, independents ... sometimes it seems like that’s all they make anymore. That’s not true, of course, but it feels true. Comic-book movies are everywhere, ever present, as ubiquitous in multiplexes as ugly carpets and that delicious artificial butter that comes out of that metal spout next to the napkins and the straws.