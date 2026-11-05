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BBV Pick 'Em Recap Week 8 - So Close, Yet So Far
6 days ago
The Giants and their fans were rewarded during the bye week with a wild Week 8. Teams snatched victory from the jaws of defeat and defeat from the jaws of victory. The forward pass was abolished in Tampa. The Jets and Raiders played a wildly entertaining game in Met Life that seemed to have many more Raiders fans than Jets fans. Ditto for that Bengals and Titans game. How Cincinnati continues to waste Joe Burrow's prime with a garbage defense is beyond me. Dex has helped, but they sure looked like the same old Bengals defense making Cam Ward look like a functional QB. Caleb Downs, draft darling for many Giants fans, was dribbled like a basketball 20 yards downfield as the Cardinals (!!) stole one in Dallas. Weird stat of the week: The Cardinals are undefeated in Jerry World, a perfect 5-0 all time in the new stadium.