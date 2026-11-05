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Benton County Man Denied Parole a Third Time in 1986 Murder of Mother-in-Law
By Clara Robinson,4 days ago
William Wieland sat before the Oregon Board of Parole on October 21 seeking release for a third time in the 1986 killing of his mother-in-law, Katherine Kimbrel, and for a third time, the board said no. The panel unanimously found that Wieland was not likely to be rehabilitated within a reasonable period of time, closing out his latest attempt to walk free from a Benton County murder case that has now stretched across four decades.
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