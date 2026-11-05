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BuzzBallz dresses up its giant cocktails with turkey and nutcracker costumes
By The Bourbon Flight,6 days ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Nov. 5, 2026) — BuzzBallz is giving its supersized cocktails a holiday wardrobe, introducing limited-edition turkey and nutcracker costumes for its three-liter Boulders. The BuzzBallz Boulders Holiday Collection pairs a Strawberry ’Rita Boulder with a reusable costume for $29.99, plus $5 shipping. Two online drops are scheduled...