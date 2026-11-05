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Siskiyou Leans Right Again as Tight Local Races Wait on Late Ballots
By Jay A. Martin,4 days ago
SISKIYOU COUNTY — Siskiyou County voters backed the Republican in every state and federal race where one was on the Nov. 3 ballot, according to the county’s latest unofficial results, released at 3:03 p.m. Wednesday. But several city council seats and one fire district tax are close enough that ballots still being counted could change them.
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