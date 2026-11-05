undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Reed Jobs’ Yosemite Raises $350 Million to Support Cancer Research
5 days ago
What if the next major breakthrough in cancer treatment is still sitting inside a university laboratory, waiting for the funding needed to move forward?. For Reed Jobs, the son of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, the future of cancer care may depend on finding those discoveries early, supporting scientists willing to pursue unconventional ideas, and turning promising research into treatments that can reach patients.