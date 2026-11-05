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Andrew Spiegel to Open Global Conferences on Colorectal Cancer and Patient Advocacy in Nairobi
5 days ago
Andrew Spiegel, Chief Executive Officer of Global Colon Cancer Association, shared on LinkedIn:. “Heading to Nairobi, Kenya, for an important week of international patient advocacy. I’ll be opening two global conferences:. the Global Colon Cancer Association Congress on November 5-6 the World Patients Alliance Congress on November 7-8. At...