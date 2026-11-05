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The LIFT Trial: Proving the Power of Embedded Financial Navigators in Rural and Urban Oncology
5 days ago
Personalized financial navigation was associated with clinically meaningful improvements in financial distress across eight oncology practices, including rural settings. Cancer costs can follow patients home: into the grocery budget, the overdue rent and the savings account emptied to keep treatment within reach. Among participants included in the LIFT trial’s final analysis, nearly two-thirds had reduced spending on essentials such as food, while 8.3% had stopped or refused cancer treatment because of cost.